Tusk announces closure of the border with Belarus

The border between Belarus and Poland will be closed on the night of September 12

Donald Tusk (Photo: Adam Warzawa/EPA)

On the night of September 12, Poland will close its border with Belarus amid Belarusian-Russian military exercises. This decision was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reports RMF24.

"For reasons of national security, we will close our borders with Belarus, including railroad crossings, in connection with the Zapad exercise, on Thursday at midnight, from Thursday to Friday," Tusk said.

The largest Russian-Belarusian military exercise of the year, Zapad 2025, will take place from September 12-16. According to the announcement, thousands of soldiers and modern military equipment will take part in the exercise.

For years, the Zapad exercise has been a source of interest and concern among neighboring countries, especially in the context of tensions on NATO's eastern flank, the media.