The Polish Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to leave Belarus immediately

The border of Poland and Belarus (Photo: Artur Reszko/EPA)

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended that all its citizens urgently leave Belarus and not travel to the neighboring country. This was announced by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, quoted by RMF24.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly recommends refraining from traveling to Belarus. Polish citizens may encounter events there that will not be favorable for them. This is not a democratic country, nor is it a country friendly to Poland. I would like these warnings to be taken as seriously as possible," Wronski said .

Official Calls for Leaving Belarus by "Available Commercial and Private Means".

He added that Warsaw will support the Polish citizen detained in Belarus.

"We assume that one of the goals of this event, which is an obvious provocation, is to destabilize the situation in Poland and to strengthen its image in Ukraine. We do not want to participate in such a theater," Vronsky said.