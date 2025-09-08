Budanov: No threat from the Russian-Belarusian West-2025 exercise
Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said that the West-2025 military exercises of Russia and Belarus do not pose a threat to Ukraine and the countries of European Union. The military commander said this in an interview with resource Apostrophe TV.
"These are planned exercises, and there is no threat [to Ukraine] in these exercises... This is a planned event, it is held annually," explained the head of the HUR.
According to him, there is "nothing new" in these exercises.
When asked whether West 2025 poses a threat to EU states, Budanov replied: "Right now – no."
Joint exercises between Russia and Belarus will be held on the territory of the latter from September 12 to 16.
- At the beginning of the month, a Polish citizen was detained in Belarus, accused of alleged "espionage" regarding future military exercises. The Polish prime minister denied the accusations, and the country's Foreign Ministry later "highly recommended" all its citizens to leave Belarus immediately and not to travel to it.
Comments (0)