Budanov: No threat from the Russian-Belarusian West-2025 exercise

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov said that the West-2025 military exercises of Russia and Belarus do not pose a threat to Ukraine and the countries of European Union. The military commander said this in an interview with resource Apostrophe TV.

"These are planned exercises, and there is no threat [to Ukraine] in these exercises... This is a planned event, it is held annually," explained the head of the HUR.

According to him, there is "nothing new" in these exercises.

When asked whether West 2025 poses a threat to EU states, Budanov replied: "Right now – no."

Joint exercises between Russia and Belarus will be held on the territory of the latter from September 12 to 16.