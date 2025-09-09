President of Poland: Putin may invade other countries as well
President of Poland Karol Nawrocki warned that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may invade other countries after its decision to attack Ukraine. The politician's words, with reference to the AFP agency, reports the Guardian newspaper.
"We do not trust Vladimir Putin’s good intentions," Nawrocki told reporters at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb.
The president of Poland noted that "while waiting, of course, for a long-term peace, permanent peace, which is necessary to our regions, we believe that Vladimir Putin is ready to also invade other countries."
"That is exactly why we are developing our armed forces, we are developing our partnership and our allied relations," the Polish politician added.
Meanwhile, the Finnish leader regularly spoke with the US president Donald Trump as European states are seeking to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
"We try to explain that Putin cannot be trusted, that Putin is playing his usual delay tactics," Stubb said.
- On September 8, German chancellor Merz said that everything indicates that the imperialist plans of dictator Putin will not end in Ukraine.
- The next day, the Finnish president said that his country had up to two dozen opportunities to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine.
