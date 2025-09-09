Finland has 10-20 opportunities to participate in security guarantees – Stubb
Alexander Stubb (Photo: Franck Robichon/EPA)

Finland has up to two dozen opportunities to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, according to the broadcaster Yle.

According to him, Finland has 10-20 opportunities to participate in security guarantees.

"In the navy, army, air force and intelligence," Stubb listed.

He added that security guarantees were often misunderstood in public debate. They refer to the time when a ceasefire or peace agreement would be agreed upon.

However, according to the President of Finland, the most important provider of security guarantees is Ukraine, which has an army of about 800,000 soldiers.

