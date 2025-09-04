FT: European leaders split into three groups on security guarantees for Ukraine

At the same time, the Elysee official said that the countries that have completed the technical work on preparing security guarantees

The members of the "Coalition of the Resolute" are divided on the issue of providing security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of troops. About this reports Financial Times, citing two people briefed on the discussions.

According to the interlocutors, the coalition is roughly divided into three groups.

One group is ready to deploy troops on the territory of Ukraine, including Britain. Another is against it, such as Italy, and the majority, which includes Germany, is still undecided.

At the same time, the Elysee official said that the countries willing and able to provide security guarantees have completed the technical work.

"Today, we have enough contributions to be able to tell the Americans that we are ready to assume our responsibilities, provided they assume theirs," the official said.