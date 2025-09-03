Macron: Europe is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day the peace agreement is signed

The French president also emphasized that everything now depends on Russia

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

European states are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day when a peace agreement with Russia is signed. About this said french president Emmanuel Macron during a joint briefing with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We, the Europeans, are ready to provide guarantees to Ukraine on the day the peace is signed. This is what was said in Washington. And today we can say that we are ready to give political support to these agreements," Macron said.

He also noted that the preparatory work carried out after the summit in Washington has been completed and will be politically approved at a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing".

"Now everything depends on Russia, whether it is ready for the conditions on which it offered peace in America," the French president said.