Macron: Europe is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day the peace agreement is signed
European states are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day when a peace agreement with Russia is signed. About this said french president Emmanuel Macron during a joint briefing with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"We, the Europeans, are ready to provide guarantees to Ukraine on the day the peace is signed. This is what was said in Washington. And today we can say that we are ready to give political support to these agreements," Macron said.
He also noted that the preparatory work carried out after the summit in Washington has been completed and will be politically approved at a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing".
"Now everything depends on Russia, whether it is ready for the conditions on which it offered peace in America," the French president said.
- on September 2, Finnish Prime Minister Stubb announced progress on security guarantees for Ukraine, but before such measures can be implemented, a peace agreement should be concluded.
- on September 3, NATO's Rutte said that on September 4 or "shortly thereafter" he expects clarity on whether the what are the security guarantees Europe will be able to offer Ukraine after the end of a full-scale war.
- On the eve of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Zelensky said that Ukraine will definitely receive security guarantees.
Comments (0)