Stubb says progress on security guarantees for Ukraine, but peace deal needed
Progress has been made on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, but a peace agreement must be concluded before such measures can be implemented. About said president of Finland Alexander Stubb, reports Reuters.
"We are making progress on this issue and hopefully will find a solution soon," Stubb said.
At the same time, he noted that he is not too optimistic about a possible peace agreement or ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in the near future.
"We need to agree on security measures with the United States, which will essentially provide support for this. We are focusing on these issues together with our defense chiefs, who are developing specific plans for what such an operation might look like," the Finnish president added.
- on August 26, the FT reported that the United States is still against sending troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide aviation and intelligence within the limits of security guarantees.
- on August 31, Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe is working on a "fairly precise plan" for sending troops to Ukraine.
