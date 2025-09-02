Stubb says progress on security guarantees for Ukraine, but peace deal needed

At the same time, the President of Finland noted that he was too optimistic about the possible conclusion of a peace agreement

Alexander Stubb (Photo: EPA)

Progress has been made on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, but a peace agreement must be concluded before such measures can be implemented. About said president of Finland Alexander Stubb, reports Reuters.

"We are making progress on this issue and hopefully will find a solution soon," Stubb said.

At the same time, he noted that he is not too optimistic about a possible peace agreement or ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in the near future.

"We need to agree on security measures with the United States, which will essentially provide support for this. We are focusing on these issues together with our defense chiefs, who are developing specific plans for what such an operation might look like," the Finnish president added.