There is a "clear roadmap" for possible deployment of troops in Ukraine, says European Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Timo Korhonen/EPA)

European capitals are working on a "fairly precise plan" for a potential military deployment in Ukraine within the framework of post-conflict security guarantees backed by the United States. This was stated in an interview with the Financial Times said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The official claims that there is a "clear roadmap" for the possible deployment of troops.

"Security guarantees are extremely important and absolutely necessary. We have a clear roadmap, and we had an agreement in the White House... and this work is progressing very well," von der Leyen said.

She added that the capitals are working on plans to "deploy multinational troops and support the Americans."

"The President of the United States Donald Trump assured us that the American presence would be part of the support. This has been very clearly and repeatedly confirmed," the European Commission President said.

She added that last week, the defense ministers of the "coalition of the willing" met and "developed quite precise plans," including discussing "the necessary points for an effective troop buildup."

"Of course, this always requires a political decision by the country concerned, because deploying troops is one of the most important sovereign decisions of a nation. [But] the sense of urgency is very high... it is moving forward. It's really taking shape," explained the EC President.

According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine after the fighting stopped.

On August 21, the head of the OP said that more than three countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission after the cessation of hostilities.

On August 26, the FT reported that the United States is still against sending troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide aviation and intelligence within the limits of security guarantees.