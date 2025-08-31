Merz says Germany is not currently discussing sending ground troops to Ukraine

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Dumitru Doru/EPA)

Germany is not currently discussing sending ground troops to Ukraine. This was stated in an interview with ZDF said the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

He stated that France and the United Kingdom are talking about sending soldiers to Ukraine after the end of hostilities within the framework of security guarantees.

"We are talking about trying to formulate security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire. And the number one priority is to support the Ukrainian army so that they can defend this country in the long term. This is an absolute priority," the German Chancellor added.

He stated that much can be achieved only after the ceasefire.

"This requires an agreement with Russia. And this agreement, of course, will have conditions on both sides. On our part, the condition is that Ukraine should preserve its independence forever, preserve its non-aligned status and its freedom. And we are working on this. No one is talking about ground troops in Ukraine now," Merz said.

And the Bundestag's mandate, he said, applies to every foreign deployment of the Bundeswehr.

"And even if we were to defend only the airspace over Ukraine, we would need a mandate from the Bundestag to do so. This is absolutely obvious," the politician clarified.

According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine after the fighting stopped.

On August 21, the head of the OP said that more than three countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission after the cessation of hostilities.

On August 26, the FT reported that the United States is still against sending troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide aviation and intelligence within the limits of security guarantees.