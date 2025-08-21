More than three countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine – Yermak

Regarding the number of foreign troops, the head of the Presidential Office explained that the needs assessment is currently underway

More than three countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees after the cessation of hostilities. About this said head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Asked by journalists whether Germany, the United Kingdom, and France could send troops to Ukraine, Yermak confirmed that some of the allies were ready to take such a step.

"I can confirm that more than three countries are ready to send soldiers, but I don't want to name specific states, although some of those you mentioned are indeed among them. All of this needs to be coordinated with the United States in order to maintain the unity of our front and develop common rules of engagement. We will definitely have allied troops on our land," the head of the Presidential Office said.

Regarding the number of foreign military, Yermak explained that the needs assessment is currently underway.

"We have a long border with Russia, and our commanders are analyzing the size of foreign contingents needed to protect it. It is necessary to determine the nature of their mandate, methods of deployment, prerogatives and mission boundaries," Yermak added.