Rutte expects clarity on security guarantees "tomorrow or the day after"

Mark Rutte (Photo: nato.int)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is waiting for clarity on what security guarantees Europe will be able to offer Ukraine after a full-scale war. He said this at a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, reports Reuters.

According to him, clarity may be provided at the summit of Ukraine's allies on September 4 or "shortly after.".

"I expect that tomorrow or shortly thereafter there will be clarity on what we can achieve together. This means that we can engage even more intensively, in particular with the American side, to understand what they want to achieve in terms of their participation in security guarantees," Rutte said .

He also tried to reassure NATO members that the resources allocated to guarantee Ukraine's security will not weaken the defense of the Alliance's eastern flank in the face of Russia.

"We have to avoid spreading our resources too thinly, and that means we always have to consider the impact on NATO's defense plans," he said .