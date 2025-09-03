Zelensky: There will definitely be security guarantees for Ukraine

On September 3, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Paris, where the "Coalition of the Resolute" will meet

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine will definitely receive security guarantees that will result from the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on September 4. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with the leader of France Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy says he believes in the work of the "Coalition of the Willing" led by Macron and the British Prime Minister Kira Starmera, which includes more than 30 countries.

He also expressed hope for bilateral meetings and negotiations between the teams, as well as for the results of the coalition meeting.

"I don't know on what day it will happen, but it will definitely happen – there will be security guarantees for Ukraine. This is very important. A strong Ukrainian army, security guarantees for people, for our families. I not only believe in it, we are all working on it," Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, Macron said during the briefing that European leaders are ready to provide Ukraine with guarantees on the day the peace is signed.

"This is what was said in Washington. The work that was set before us has been done, and today we can say that we are ready to give political support to these agreements," the French president said.

According to him, after the talks in Washington, the allies are ready to ensure stable conditions for peace in Ukraine.

"Now everything depends on Russia, whether it is ready for the conditions on which it offered peace in America," the French president said.

Among the participants of the meeting will be the German Chancellor Friedrich Merzprime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmersecretary General of NATO Mark Rutte and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.