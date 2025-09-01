German Defense Minister criticizes von der Leyen's statement on security guarantees for Ukraine

The EU has no authority or competence to deploy troops, says Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sharply criticized the statement of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on sending troops to Ukraine. Pistorius' words are quoted by the media ntv.

It is fundamentally wrong to discuss issues such as security guarantees before sitting down to negotiate, German Defense Minister says during visit to arms factory in Troisdorf.

"Apart from the fact that the European Union does not have the authority or competence to deploy troops – regardless of who or what – I would refrain from confirming or commenting on such considerations in any way," Pistorius said.

He added that discussions on security guarantees are ongoing, but "I think it is absolutely wrong to discuss this publicly at this time".

On August 31, von der Leyen in an interview with the Financial Times said that European capitals are working on a "fairly precise plan" for a potential military deployment in Ukraine as part of post-conflict security guarantees.

"Security guarantees are extremely important and absolutely necessary. We have a clear roadmap, and we had an agreement in the White House... and this work is progressing very well," she said.

According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine after the fighting stops.

On August 26, the FT reported that the US remains opposed to sending troops to Ukraine, but is ready to provide aviation and intelligence as part of security guarantees.