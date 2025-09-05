Zelensky: Security guarantees should be implemented now, not after the end of hostilities

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Security guarantees from allies for Ukraine should start working now, not after the ceasefire is reached. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking via video link at the Economic Forum in Chernobyl, , according to Rai.

"It is important that the security guarantees promised to Kyiv by the countries of the "coalition of the willing" are implemented immediately, without waiting for the end of hostilities," the president said .

According to him, security guarantees should also include an economic component, not just a military one. Zelensky thanked the 26 countries that expressed their readiness to support Ukraine's security and called it "an important step forward.".

Ukraine is currently working on a new security architecture that will help deter Russian aggression and push the enemy to sign a peace agreement.

"I can't disclose all the details, but we are preparing on land, at sea and in the air. We are working on a plan that will stop Russia. There will be unmanned systems that will help us reduce Russia's chances of continuing this war," the president summarized .