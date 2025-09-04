It is not for Russia to decide whether Ukraine can have foreign troops as a security guarantee – Rutte
Russia has no right to interfere with the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said. His words are quoted by the British newspaper The Guardian.
NATO Secretary General was asked about his views on Russia's opposition to the deployment of any foreign troops in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees.
"But why should we be interested in what Russia thinks about the troops in Ukraine? It is a sovereign country. It is not for them [the Russians] to decide," Rutte said.
He added that Russia has nothing to do with this and reiterated that Ukraine is a sovereign state.
"If Ukraine wants to have a security force to support a peace agreement, that is their business. No one else can decide," the official emphasized .
In his opinion, the international community needs to stop making Russian dictator Vladimir Putin too powerful.
"He is the governor of Texas, nothing more. So let's not take it too seriously," Rutte summarized.
- According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine after fighting stops.
- On August 26, the FT reported that the US remains opposed to sending troops to Ukraine, but is ready to provide air and intelligence within the framework of security guarantees.
- On August 31, von der Leyen said that European capitals are working on a "fairly precise plan" for a potential military deployment in Ukraine after the end of hostilities.
Comments (0)