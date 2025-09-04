NATO Secretary General believes that the international community needs to stop making the Russian dictator too powerful

Mark Rutte (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

Russia has no right to interfere with the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said. His words are quoted by the British newspaper The Guardian.

NATO Secretary General was asked about his views on Russia's opposition to the deployment of any foreign troops in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees.

"But why should we be interested in what Russia thinks about the troops in Ukraine? It is a sovereign country. It is not for them [the Russians] to decide," Rutte said.

He added that Russia has nothing to do with this and reiterated that Ukraine is a sovereign state.

"If Ukraine wants to have a security force to support a peace agreement, that is their business. No one else can decide," the official emphasized .

In his opinion, the international community needs to stop making Russian dictator Vladimir Putin too powerful.

"He is the governor of Texas, nothing more. So let's not take it too seriously," Rutte summarized.