Rutte after the parade in Beijing: Not only Russia is a challenge for NATO, but also China, Iran and North Korea

Mark Rütte (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET / EPA)

NATO is challenged not only by Russia, but also by China, Iran and North Korea. They are expanding defense cooperation and preparing for a prolonged confrontation, NATO secretary general said Mark Rutte, reports the Guardian newspaper.

The official warned of the risk of a wider confrontation in the future, referring to photos from a military parade in Beijing on September 3, noting that the North Atlantic Alliance's actions are not aimed at "a new arms race" but are intended to protect NATO.

"Some may worry about a new arms race, but our own aim, I can tell you, is not to provoke. Our aim is to protect and to ensure that we can continue to enjoy the freedom and security that we all hold so dear, the freedom and security that Nato was founded to preserve," Rutte said.

He added that Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine is "the most obvious example of that threat."

"But the threat will not end when this war does, nor is the challenge limited to Russia. China, Iran and North Korea pose challenges individually and as a result of the cooperation. Only look at the pictures from Beijing the last couple of days and the hand holding. They are increasing their defence industrial collaboration to unprecedented levels. They are preparing for long term confrontation," the NATO secretary general emphasized.

He emphasized that the challenges faced by the Alliance are long-term, and therefore, the Allies must be prepared.