Zelenskyy rebuked partners who hugged Putin and shook his "bloodied hands"

Vladimir Putin and Robert Fico in China (Photo: occupiers' resource)

International pressure on Russia exists, but it is not enough, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the French edition of Le Point, citing the example of the visit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to China.

"Of course, there is international pressure, and we are grateful to our partners for that, but this pressure is not enough. There are ways to circumvent sanctions. Some of our partners say that they want to fight the Russian aggressor, but we see them in China: they hug, greet and shake hands with each other, even if they are covered in blood," Zelensky said.

The President stated that "this is politics," and therefore Putin does not feel such a threat.

The Head of State added that in Russia, Putin does not take into account the wishes or opinions of people. He governs the country as if he holds it by the scruff of the neck. And that is why there is no social explosion in Russia

"The pressure from Western partners is not strong enough in economic terms; Putin still has financial reserves," he emphasized.