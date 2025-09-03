Romanian Foreign Ministry reacts to the appearance of former officials in a photo with the dictators of RF and North Korea

Official Bucharest refrained from participating in the events in Beijing, in particular because of the presence of Vladimir Putin

A joint photo from China (Photo: occupiers' resource)

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to the presence of several former Romanian officials at events in Beijing, where they were photographed with dictators. This was reported by the media Digi24.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Tsoiu reacts to a photo of former Prime Ministers Adrian Năstase (2000-2004) and Viorica Dăncilă (2018-2019) posing with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Romania is not represented and cannot be represented by the politicians who received the honor of sitting next to Putin in the photo today," she said.

Coyu said that China sent invitations to the events to current Romanian top officials through the Romanian embassy, but Bucharest refrained from participating, in particular because of the planned presence of the Russian dictator.

"We have clearly chosen a different path, together with the European Union and our strategic partner, the United States of America. They [former officials], in their private capacity, have decided today not to represent Romania's interests," she added.

When asked whether the Foreign Ministry would analyze the reasons for this situation, Tsoi replied: "Of course, we will continue to see leaders of some states seek to demonstrate their influence on the Romanian state, including through private invitations to former high-ranking officials with whom they have maintained friendly relations".