China shows off new DF-61 intercontinental missile at military parade

DF-61 missile (Photo: chinaview)

A new DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile and other newest models of strategic weapons were shown at a military parade in China. This was reported by CCN.

The missile was displayed publicly for the first time - it was taken to Tiananmen Square in Beijing on a 16-wheeled mobile platform along with the JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile and the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile with an intercontinental range, as well as a new version of the DF-31 land-based ICBM.

According to , China's state news agency Xinhua, Beijing for the first time demonstrated the "nuclear triad", which is a "strategic trump card" in protecting state sovereignty and upholding national dignity.

It is noted that the DF-61 missile was last mentioned in the 1970s. The German Institute for Peace and Security Policy Research claimed that a "liquid missile" with a similar designation was being developed, but the program was closed in 1978.