China shows off new DF-61 intercontinental missile at military parade
A new DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile and other newest models of strategic weapons were shown at a military parade in China. This was reported by CCN.
The missile was displayed publicly for the first time - it was taken to Tiananmen Square in Beijing on a 16-wheeled mobile platform along with the JL-1 air-launched ballistic missile and the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile with an intercontinental range, as well as a new version of the DF-31 land-based ICBM.
According to , China's state news agency Xinhua, Beijing for the first time demonstrated the "nuclear triad", which is a "strategic trump card" in protecting state sovereignty and upholding national dignity.
It is noted that the DF-61 missile was last mentioned in the 1970s. The German Institute for Peace and Security Policy Research claimed that a "liquid missile" with a similar designation was being developed, but the program was closed in 1978.
- on August 27, China called the US proposal for nuclear disarmament with Russia unreasonable. The country's Foreign Ministry said that China's nuclear capabilities are at the minimum required level.
- At a military parade in Beijing on September 3, Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met in public for the first time. Trump asked to convey his greetings to the dictators of Russia and the DPRK, accusing them of plotting against America.
Comments (0)