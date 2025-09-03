Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un meet publicly for the first time. Trump asked to convey his regards

US President accuses Russia and DPRK of plotting against America

Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un at a parade in China (Photo: EPA/JESSICA LEE)

Russia's dictator Vladimir Putin, , North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and China's President Xi Jinping met publicly for the first time at a military parade in Beijing. This was reported by CNN.

Before the start of the parade, they shook hands with Chinese veterans of the Second Sino-Japanese War and then took their places in Tiananmen Square.

CNN notes that the DPRK's relations with China have recently "seemed chilly" amid Pyongyang's rapprochement with Moscow. Russia signed a mutual defense treaty with North Korea, and Kim Jong-un sent soldiers to Kursk region to fight against Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump Asks China's President to Say "Hello" to Putin and DPRK's Leader.

"Please convey my warmest wishes to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, who are plotting against the United States," wrote he wrote on Truth Social.

He also wondered whether the Chinese president would mention the "tremendous support and blood" the United States gave to help Beijing gain freedom from an "extremely hostile invader.".