Fico announces meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping, and then with Zelenskyy

Slovak PM will visit China and then return to his country to meet with the Ukrainian president

Robert Fico (Photo: EPA)

Pro-Russian prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico announced that he would meet with the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the leader of China Xi Jinping and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the first week of autumn. The Slovak politician said this in his address, reports the country's public broadcaster TASR.

After returning from Beijing, Fico is scheduled to travel to eastern Slovakia to hold a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday, September 5. The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed this.

The Slovak government reported that the country's prime minister will travel to China on Monday evening. He will meet with the Russian dictator the next day, and then take part in celebration on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Asia on September 3.

After that, on the 4th, Fico will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and vice president Han Zheng.

According to TASR, Putin plans to meet with Fico on the sidelines of the summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the Chinese city of Tianjin. The parade marking the end of World War II in Asia will take place in the capital of China, Beijing.