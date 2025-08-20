Chinese military units of all types, including information units, will be involved in the celebration of the end of World War II

Xi Jinping and dictator Putin (Photo: EPA)

China has unveiled the plan for the victory parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, which will take place on September 3 in Beijing. Details were provided by Wu Jieke, deputy chief of the operations department of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission of China, at a briefing. transmits South China Morning Post.

The parade will take place in Tiananmen Square in Beijing and will last about 70 minutes. The leader of the People's Republic of China will be observing the event. Xi Jinping along with a number of foreign leaders.

The military official did not specify which countries' representatives are invited to the celebration, but it was previously reported that the Russian dictator, among others, will be visiting China. Vladimir Putin.

Representatives of 45 Chinese military formations from all directions will march in the square.

How reported announced informed notified advised told gave notice of gave word of gave word gave word to gave word to the effect that gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) gave word to the effect that (a) gave word to the effect that (the) gave word to the effect that (an) According to the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua, these will include groups "for ground combat, naval combat, air defense and anti-missile defense operations, information warfare, unmanned combat, logistics and equipment support, as well as strategic strike."

"The combined formations for the upcoming military parade will be organized in a way that reflects their functions in real combat operations," said Wu Jieke.

According to him, "hundreds" of aircraft will participate in the parade, and the latest weapons will be "demonstrated to the outside world for the first time."

Foreign military attachés and security analysts reported / announced / notified According to Reuters, the Chinese military is likely to showcase drone-destroying devices, new tanks, and early warning radar aircraft to protect Chinese aircraft carriers, among other things, at the parade.

The event on September 3 will be the second parade since 2015 to commemorate the official surrender of Japanese forces in 1945.