Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The head of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will visit Russia to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Xi Jinping will visit the aggressor country at the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The visit will last from May 7 to 10.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry notes that in Moscow, the head of state will participate in the celebrations marking the "80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War."

An annual propaganda parade is planned for May 9 in Moscow.