Chinese President Xi Jinping to join Putin at May 9 parade
The head of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will visit Russia to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
Xi Jinping will visit the aggressor country at the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
The visit will last from May 7 to 10.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry notes that in Moscow, the head of state will participate in the celebrations marking the "80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War."
An annual propaganda parade is planned for May 9 in Moscow.
- President Zelenskyy has rejected dictator Putin's proposed three-day "truce" to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, as Ukraine, like the United States, insists on a 30-day ceasefire. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will not guarantee the safety of politicians who travel to Moscow on May 9.
- Of the EU leaders, Fico is expected to visit Putin, despite rumors of his illness. Meanwhile, the visit of Serbian President Vučić, who was hospitalized the day before, remains in question, and the trip itself could threaten his country's European integration.
- Amid tensions with Pakistan, India's defense minister canceled his trip, but his deputy will likely travel to Russia.