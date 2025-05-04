Vucic discharged from hospital, but Moscow parade still in question

Aleksandar Vucic (Photo: EPA)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been discharged from the Military Medical Academy in Belgrade in satisfactory condition. But his announced visit to Moscow for the parade on May 9 remains in question, Radio Liberty reports .

Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali spoke about Vucic's health. He accompanied the Serbian president on a trip to the United States, where Vucic suddenly felt unwell.

"It feels better," he said.

Mali criticized accusations by some opposition leaders that the president's illness was staged to disrupt his visit to the parade in Moscow on May 9. The Serbian president was due to travel to Russia from the United States.

The Minister of Finance said that he could not say today whether the Serbian President would travel to Russia due to his health, but suggested that Vucic would "keep his word."

According to the head of the Military Health Department of the Serbian Ministry of Defense, cardiologist Dragan Dinčić, during a visit to the United States, Vučić suddenly experienced severe chest pain, triggered by high blood pressure.

"In the next few days, it is unrealistic to expect that the president will be able to return to his normal activities," he said.

The Serbian president previously said that he would not "under any circumstances" refuse the visit, despite criticism from the European Union.