Fico's ally announced that the Prime Minister will visit Putin on May 9, despite rumors about his illness

A ruling party MP says the Prime Minister is feeling well both physically and psychologically

Robert Fizo (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

Pro-Russian Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico still plans to visit Moscow to participate in a propaganda parade on May 9, despite rumors about the politician's illness. The Prime Minister's plans were announced by his Smer party MP Jan Richter, the Denník N newspaper reports.

According to the elected official, Fico feels good both physically and psychologically.

At the same time, Richter did not specify why the prime minister canceled his participation in the May 1 celebrations.

"Perhaps, due to the approach of May 15 (On this date in 2024, an attempt was made on Fico. – Ed.), perhaps there is also a psychological problem that he is beginning to realize what could have happened," the deputy said.

He confirmed that Fico's trip to Moscow on May 9 is valid, and noted that the prime minister will be the only Slovak politician at the Russian propaganda parade.

Previously, rumors about Fico's illness were linked in the media and social networks to the prime minister's reluctance to travel to Moscow on May 9.