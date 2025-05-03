Fico's ally announced that the Prime Minister will visit Putin on May 9, despite rumors about his illness
Pro-Russian Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico still plans to visit Moscow to participate in a propaganda parade on May 9, despite rumors about the politician's illness. The Prime Minister's plans were announced by his Smer party MP Jan Richter, the Denník N newspaper reports.
According to the elected official, Fico feels good both physically and psychologically.
At the same time, Richter did not specify why the prime minister canceled his participation in the May 1 celebrations.
"Perhaps, due to the approach of May 15 (On this date in 2024, an attempt was made on Fico. – Ed.), perhaps there is also a psychological problem that he is beginning to realize what could have happened," the deputy said.
He confirmed that Fico's trip to Moscow on May 9 is valid, and noted that the prime minister will be the only Slovak politician at the Russian propaganda parade.
Previously, rumors about Fico's illness were linked in the media and social networks to the prime minister's reluctance to travel to Moscow on May 9.
- On May 3, it was reported that pro-Russian Serbian President Vučić had to cut short a visit to the United States due to health problems. He had also planned to visit the capital of the aggressor country on May 9, which could derail Serbia's accession to the European Union. Vučić was subsequently admitted to the Military Medical Hospital in Belgrade for treatment.
- President Zelensky has rejected dictator Putin's proposed three-day truce for the anniversary of the end of World War II, as Ukraine, like the United States, insists on a 30-day ceasefire. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will not guarantee the safety of politicians who travel to Moscow on May 9.
- Among the world leaders who may participate in Putin's parade is Chinese President Xi Jinping.