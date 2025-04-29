Sibiga had a conversation with his future German counterpart and invited him to Ukraine on May 9

Johann Wadefuhl of the party of future Chancellor Merz is a conservative who advocates for increased support for Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Minister's Facebook)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with his future German counterpart Johannes Wadefuhl and invited him to visit Ukraine on May 9. He published a post to this effect in X .

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"I was pleased to have my first telephone conversation with Johannes Wadefuhl and congratulate him on his appointment as Federal Foreign Minister of Germany. I also expressed our gratitude to Friedrich Merz for his strong speech yesterday, which demonstrated true leadership", – said in a statement.

Sibiga briefs Vadeful on the situation at the front and Ukraine's peace efforts.

"I appreciate his consistent personal position in support of our common principles, as well as his confirmation today that the next German government will maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine," the Ukrainian minister said .

Sibiga also invited his future counterpart to join EU foreign ministers during their visit to Ukraine on May 9 following his appointment.

on April 9, 2025, the German conservatives and social democrats signed a coalition agreement and agreed to form a government .

On April 28, Merz's party announced the names of ministers in the new government. In particular, 62-year-old conservative Johannes Wadefuhl.

was nominated to head Germany's foreign ministry. On May 6, the Bundestag is to elect Merz to the post of chancellor.