Sibiga had a conversation with his future German counterpart and invited him to Ukraine on May 9
Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Minister's Facebook)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with his future German counterpart Johannes Wadefuhl and invited him to visit Ukraine on May 9. He published a post to this effect in X .

"I was pleased to have my first telephone conversation with Johannes Wadefuhl and congratulate him on his appointment as Federal Foreign Minister of Germany. I also expressed our gratitude to Friedrich Merz for his strong speech yesterday, which demonstrated true leadership", – said in a statement.

Sibiga briefs Vadeful on the situation at the front and Ukraine's peace efforts.

"I appreciate his consistent personal position in support of our common principles, as well as his confirmation today that the next German government will maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine," the Ukrainian minister said .

Sibiga also invited his future counterpart to join EU foreign ministers during their visit to Ukraine on May 9 following his appointment.

