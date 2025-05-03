Zelenskyy explains why he rejected Putin's proposal for a three-day "truce"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that three days are not enough to build further plans to end the war, so Ukraine is ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire from any date. The head of state expressed this opinion at a meeting with journalists, commenting on the proposal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports Suspilne .

"It just doesn't look very serious or very serious. They are playing to give Putin a soft atmosphere of coming out of isolation on May 9, and to make everyone feel comfortable, safe – those leaders, or Putin's friends or partners who will come to Kremlin Square on May 9 for one reason or another," the head of state said.

He emphasized that no one would help Putin. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had conveyed its position to its partners.

Zelenskyy clarifies whether any countries have approached Ukraine about their leaders' visit to Moscow and potential strikes.

"Our position is very simple in relation to all countries that have traveled or are traveling to May 9: we cannot be responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation. They provide security for you and therefore we will not give any guarantees. Because we do not know what Russia will do on these dates," the President emphasized .

He suggested that Russia could take various steps on its part: arson or bombings, and then blame Ukraine.

"I told the Foreign Minister [ Andriy Sibiga ] that our position is that we do not recommend visiting Russia from the [security] point of view," the head of state summarized.