Indian Defense Minister will not visit Putin on May 9 – The Hindu
Dictator Vladimir Putin and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in 2024 (Photo: EPA)

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will not attend the propaganda parade in Moscow on May 9, and his deputy will likely travel to Russia, The Hindu newspaper reported, citing official sources.

The decision came amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to sources, India will be represented at the parade in the aggressor country by Deputy Defense Minister Sanjay Seth.

Russia initially invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a propaganda event on May 9, but on April 30, the politician declined the visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

