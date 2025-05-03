Indian Defense Minister will not visit Putin on May 9 – The Hindu
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will not attend the propaganda parade in Moscow on May 9, and his deputy will likely travel to Russia, The Hindu newspaper reported, citing official sources.
The decision came amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan.
According to sources, India will be represented at the parade in the aggressor country by Deputy Defense Minister Sanjay Seth.
Russia initially invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a propaganda event on May 9, but on April 30, the politician declined the visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Read also
- In 2024, Modi visited Russia twice: during the annual meeting with dictator Putin (at the same time Russia carried out an attack on Kyiv, hitting the Okhmatdyt children's hospital), and later he went to the BRICS summit in Kazan. Putin is also expected to visit India this year.
- President Zelensky has rejected dictator Putin's proposed three-day "truce" for the anniversary of the end of World War II, as Ukraine, like the United States, insists on a 30-day ceasefire. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will not guarantee the safety of politicians who travel to Moscow on May 9.
- Among the world leaders who may participate in Putin's parade is Chinese President Xi Jinping.