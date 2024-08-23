Yermak: Indian PM agreed to visit Ukraine after Russian strike on Okhmatdyt

A day after the Russian missile strike on the children's hospital, India's leader has decided on the date of his visit to Ukraine

Okhmatdyt (Photo by ERA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to visit Ukraine after Russian occupying forces launched a missile attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, announced on national television.

On the morning of July 8, the Russians carried out a massive missile strike on Kyiv, with the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital among the targets under enemy fire.

Yermak stated that he immediately called India's National Security Advisor and told him about the Russian terror.

"I frankly and openly told him what happened, that it was a planned attack against our Okhmatdyt, that it was a terrorist act, and that Russia is an aggressor state, and that Zelenskyy did the right thing by sending this message," said the head of the Presidential Office.

Yermak added that within a day after this conversation, Kyiv received confirmation that Modi had decided on the date of his visit to Ukraine, and his team began preparations.

