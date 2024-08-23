Ukraine and India agree on cooperation in four areas

On the morning of August 23, Modi arrived in Kyiv. This is the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister in the history of bilateral relations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine and India have agreed on four documents for cooperation in medical, agricultural, humanitarian, and cultural spheres, as was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, we reached agreements with India on four key documents. They involve cooperation in the medical, agriculture, humanitarian and cultural fields. A joint statement has been prepared outlining the Indian Prime Minister's visit, emphasizing the development of our strategic partnership, trade relations between our countries, and military cooperation," the President stated.

On the morning of August 23, Modi arrived in Kyiv. This is the first visit of an Indian government head to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations.

Indian Prime Minister Modi and Zelenskyy placed toys at the site of the multimedia martyrology "Children" in Kyiv and honored the memory of Ukrainian children killed as a result of Russian aggression with a minute of silence.

Photo: Office of the President

