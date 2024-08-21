Indian PM Modi to convey views on ending hostilities during upcoming Kyiv visit

Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine on August 23

Narendra Modi (Photo: Harish Tyagi/EPA)

During his visit to Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he plans to discuss, among other things, the possibility of ending the war, Reuters reports.

Modi said that during his visit to Kyiv, he would "share perspectives" on a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In addition, the Indian premier will try to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Ukraine.

"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," said the official.

Modi will visit Ukraine on Friday after a two-day trip to Poland.

On August 19, Reuters reported, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India that Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine in August.

On the same day, the Office of the President confirmed that Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23. This is the first visit of the head of the Indian government to the country in the history of bilateral relations.