Modi calls for end to war at meeting with Putin – Indian Foreign Ministry

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during a meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called on him to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible, according to the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Modi and Putin met on Monday, September 1, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

They discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic, financial and energy sectors, and expressed satisfaction with the steady growth of bilateral ties in these areas, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments in Ukraine. The Prime Minister [of India] reiterated his support for the recent initiatives taken to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized the need to accelerate the end of the conflict and find a lasting peaceful solution," the statement said.

Modi also told Putin that he "looks forward to meeting him in India for the 23rd annual summit later this year."