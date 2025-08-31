Everyone in the world said it was necessary to cease fire, the President emphasized

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his visit to China for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will "twist" about his unwillingness to cease fire and meet at the level of leaders. This is what he said in his evening video address, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, two weeks ago in Washington it was said that by this time the Russians should be ready for real negotiations, for a meeting at the level of leaders.

"Ukraine is certainly ready for this. But the only thing Russia is doing is investing in further war. All the signals from them are about that. Now, during his visit to China, Putin will again be spinning his wheels, this is his number one sport. Everyone in the world said that we need a ceasefire. Everyone insisted that the war must end," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of State reminded that this was the position of China and India, as well as the leaders of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, who are also attending the SCO summit in China.

August 25, Trump spoke about Zelensky's meeting with, Putin saying he would observe for two weeks and then intervene "very decisively."

On August 30, Zelensky said that Putin is playing tricks on leaders and drawing them into complicity thus rejecting the threat of sanctions.