Axios: Trump considers suspending diplomatic efforts on Ukraine

Axios writes that some American officials have begun to see European leaders as a major obstacle

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump is seriously considering suspending diplomatic efforts until one or both sides show "more flexibility." About this Axios reported is a senior White House official.

"We will sit back and watch. Let them fight for a while, and then we'll see what happens," the official told the publication.

Journalists write that some American officials have begun to view European leaders as a major obstacle, despite the fact that Trump has met with them and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy less than two weeks ago.

According to the newspaper, White House officials are allegedly losing patience with European leaders, who, in their words, are "pushing Ukraine" to expect unrealistic territorial concessions from Russia.

"The Europeans have no right to continue this war and meet unreasonable expectations while expecting America to be responsible. If Europe wants to escalate this war, it will be their choice. But they are hopeless at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," a senior White House official told the publication.

At the same time, a senior European official who participated in negotiations with the United States on the war between Ukraine and Russia expressed surprise at this criticism.

He denied the suggestion that European leaders are allegedly "playing one game with Trump" and another behind his back, and emphasized that such gaps do not actually exist.

The official also noted that European countries are already working on a new package of sanctions against Russia.