The Atlantic: Trump finds Zelenskiy and European demands to end the war unrealistic

Trump wants the war to end, no matter how, a senior official tells The Atlantic

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump considers the demands of the Ukrainian leader unrealistic Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Europe to end the war in Ukraine. About this The Atlantic reported current and former officials.

According to the interlocutors, Trump believes that Kyiv and European countries should recognize that Ukraine must lose some territory to end the war.

At the same time, the US president does not want to increase US involvement, fearing that he will alienate radical Republicans.

"He just wants it to end. It almost doesn't matter how," the official told the publication.

Another senior administration official and a former official with close ties to the White House also said that in recent days Trump has privately expressed frustration that his high-profile diplomatic efforts have not yielded results.