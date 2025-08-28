The Atlantic: Trump finds Zelenskiy and European demands to end the war unrealistic
President of the United States Donald Trump considers the demands of the Ukrainian leader unrealistic Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Europe to end the war in Ukraine. About this The Atlantic reported current and former officials.
According to the interlocutors, Trump believes that Kyiv and European countries should recognize that Ukraine must lose some territory to end the war.
At the same time, the US president does not want to increase US involvement, fearing that he will alienate radical Republicans.
"He just wants it to end. It almost doesn't matter how," the official told the publication.
Another senior administration official and a former official with close ties to the White House also said that in recent days Trump has privately expressed frustration that his high-profile diplomatic efforts have not yielded results.
- august 25 Trump confirms that America plans to support European countries in providing Ukraine with security guarantees. However, the main burden in this matter will be on the Europeans.
- Before that, President Zelensky stated that developments on security guarantees for Kyiv will be available in the near future. Teams from Ukraine, the US, and European partners are working on them.
- on August 27, Bloomberg wrote that to the United States will go Yermak and Umerov. They will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with Vitkoff.
Comments (0)