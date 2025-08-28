Vučić and Fico are going to the Victory Day parade again, but this time in Beijing

The President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Slovakia will be the only European leaders at the event in China

Aleksandar Vučić and Robert Fico (Photo: ANDREJ CUKIC/EPA)

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico will arrive in China for the parade commemorating the end of World War II, which will take place on September 3 in Beijing. This was announced by... reports the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Vučić and Fico will be the only European leaders among the 26 heads of state who accepted the invitation of the Chinese President. Xi Jinping.

The Serbian and Slovak leaders will be joined, among others, by the dictators of Russia. Vladimir Putin, Belarus – Alexander Lukashenko and North Korea – Kim Jong-un.

Among the guests will also be representatives of other odious regimes, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Myanmar's acting president Min Aung Hlaing, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and others.

Fico and Vucic were also the only European leaders at the May 9 parade in Moscow.