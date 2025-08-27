China calls the US proposal for nuclear disarmament with Russia unreasonable

Guo Jiakun (Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry)

China has called the U.S. desire to hold trilateral nuclear disarmament talks with Beijing and Moscow "unreasonable." This was stated by representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Guo Jiakun.

Asked whether China was interested in participating in these trilateral talks, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Beijing had taken note of these statements. Countries with a large nuclear arsenal should fulfill their responsibility for nuclear disarmament in good faith, but China's level is quite different.

"The nuclear forces of China and the United States are at completely different levels, and the nuclear policies and strategic security conditions of the two countries are completely different. It is unreasonable and unrealistic to ask China to join the trilateral nuclear disarmament talks between China, the United States and Russia," Guo Jiakun said .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that China adheres to the policy of not being the first to use nuclear weapons and maintains its potential at the "minimum necessary level" that could ensure national security. The country refrains from participating in an arms race with any country.

"China's nuclear capabilities and nuclear policy make an important contribution to world peace," the ministry summarized.