26 countries will provide peacekeepers: Macron announces future security guarantees for Ukraine

President of France Emmanuel Macron voiced a list of security guarantees for Ukraine agreed upon by the partners in the "coalition of the willing". In particular, 26 partner countries have agreed to deploy a military contingent in Ukraine, the politician said during a joint press conference with a Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today, this coalition of the willing has already drawn up a certain scheme of military and political involvement [of partners] in order to guarantee peace and security for Ukraine," Macron said.

According to him, the partners agreed to the following:

→ first, in negotiations there can be no restrictions on the format or capabilities of the Ukrainian army ("this is what we are defending and will defend to the end");

→ partners will contribute not only to the resilience of the Ukrainian army to new attacks, but also to deter Russian troops from any new attempts at aggression ("this is the most important and basic guarantee of security");

→ secondly, Ukraine will receive a "reassurance force" (military contingent), which 26 partner countries have already agreed to provide, other countries "will determine their position in the future (there are 35 states in the "coalition");

→ it is about involvement of the military on the ground, in the air or at sea, to "guarantee security for Ukrainians on the day after the ceasefire or after peace."

→ these troops "will not wage any war against Russia"but they are intended to guarantee peace and "send a very clear strategic signal." the contingent will not be deployed on the front line, but "in geographical locations to be determined" and will aim to prevent any repeat aggression and guarantee Ukraine's security;

→ Also, Ukraine and the "coalition" decided to take legal and political steps to implement these guarantees.

What's next?

Macron said that during a call with the US President Donald Trump the partners agreed that "In the coming days, we will summarize American support for these security guarantees".

"The United States has been involved at every stage of this process [of developing security guarantees]. Whether it was civilian involvement or military involvement, they were involved in the work. So, in the days to come, we will define this more clearly, but it is obvious that Canada, Asian partners, and Europeans will be involved in the guarantees," Macron summarized.