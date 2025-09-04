If Russia continues to refuse peace, Europe and the US will impose sanctions – Macron

In the coming weeks, it will become clear that the United States will participate in security guarantees for Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/YOAN VALAT)

In the coming weeks, the US contribution to security guarantees for Ukraine will be clearly defined. And if Russia continues to refuse to comply with the ceasefire, Europe and the United States will impose sanctions, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said that European leaders had a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

"We will finalize the American contribution in the coming weeks. Everything has been clarified: the contributions of the United States, European and Asia-Pacific countries, as well as Canada. We have defined primary and secondary commitments to end the war," Macron said .

Further contacts between the US and Russia are expected. The French President noted that the European allies are sending a signal that everything that was agreed upon two weeks ago should become a reality: a meeting at the level of two presidents, trilateral and quadripartite meetings.

"If Russia continues to refuse concrete peace talks, then we, together with America, will impose additional sanctions and give a clear response to this refusal of Russia," Macron said, adding that it was in this context that he had discussed this with Trump.