Macron: Partners have finalized security guarantees for Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

European partners have finalized the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine, and now the document is awaiting political approval. This was announced by the President of France Emmanuel Macron, transmits dpa.

According to Macron, the work done by military leaders after the Ukraine summit at the White House in mid-August paved the way for swift action after a peace agreement was reached.

"Thanks to the contribution prepared, documented and confirmed this afternoon at the level of defense ministers in strict secrecy, we can now say that this work is complete and ready for political approval," the French president said.