FT: European leaders to meet on September 4 to discuss security guarantees
European leaders will meet in Paris on September 4 at the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron to continue discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine. About this reports Financial Times, citing three diplomats familiar with the plans.
Among the participants of the meeting will be the German Chancellor Friedrich Merzprime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmersecretary General of NATO Mark Rutte and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
Earlier, the head of the European Commission said in an interview with the Financial Times that there is a "clear roadmap" for possible deployment of troops on the territory of Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees.
"The President of the United States Donald Trump assured us that the American presence would be part of the support. This has been very clearly and repeatedly confirmed," the European Commission President said.
- on August 21, the head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that more than three countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission after the cessation of hostilities.
- on August 26, the FT reported that the United States is still against sending troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide aviation and intelligence within the limits of security guarantees.
- on August 30, The Telegraph wrote that The US may deploy private military companies in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees. Trump is in talks with European allies about this.
