FT: European leaders to meet on September 4 to discuss security guarantees

Those who met with Trump in Washington are expected to gather in Paris, diplomats tell the Financial Times

European leaders meeting with Donald Trump in Washington (Photo: The White House)

European leaders will meet in Paris on September 4 at the invitation of the French President Emmanuel Macron to continue discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine. About this reports Financial Times, citing three diplomats familiar with the plans.

Among the participants of the meeting will be the German Chancellor Friedrich Merzprime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmersecretary General of NATO Mark Rutte and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission said in an interview with the Financial Times that there is a "clear roadmap" for possible deployment of troops on the territory of Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees.

"The President of the United States Donald Trump assured us that the American presence would be part of the support. This has been very clearly and repeatedly confirmed," the European Commission President said.