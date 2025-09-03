Trump may be invited to the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on September 4 – German government spokesman
President of the United States Donald Trump may be invited to join a meeting of European leaders on September 4 in Paris. This was announced by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius at a briefing in Berlin, transmits Sky News.
According to him, European leaders are considering inviting Trump to participate remotely.
"I can't predict anything, but the issue of involving the US president is being discussed," the spokesman said.
European leaders will meet in Paris on September 4 at the invitation of the President of France Emmanuel Macron to continue discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine.
Among the participants of the meeting will be the German Chancellor Friedrich Merzprime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmersecretary General of NATO Mark Rutte and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
- on August 26, the FT reported that the United States is still against sending troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide aviation and intelligence within the limits of security guarantees.
- on August 30, The Telegraph wrote that The US may deploy private military companies in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees. Trump is in talks with European allies about this.
- on September 2, Finnish President announced progress in security guarantees for Ukraine, but before these measures can be implemented, a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia must be concluded.
