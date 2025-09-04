Bloomberg: Europe to push Trump for new sanctions against Russia at 'coalition of the willing' meeting

The summit in Paris will aim to finalize negotiations at the European level on security guarantees, media reports

Donald Trump (Photo: Al Drago/EPA)

During a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on September 4, European leaders will urge US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

They said that the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris will aim to finalize negotiations at the European level on security guarantees for post-war Ukraine. European leaders will also talk to Trump.

The Europeans are likely to want to clarify specific commitments on the U.S. contribution to these guarantees and push Washington to tighten sanctions against Russia, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows no signs of wanting to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future, media sources said.

The French want the meeting to convey the message that Europe has done everything possible to support Ukraine, and the US president should follow through on his threat to increase pressure on the Kremlin.