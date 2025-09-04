Trump says Zelenskiy and Putin are "not ready" but "something will happen"

US President once again expresses dissatisfaction with Russian strikes on Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: Radek Pietruszka/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he remains committed to a peace deal, despite uncertainty over the prospect of face-to-face talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said this in an interview with CBS News.

Trump characterized his stance as realistic and optimistic, saying he was watching closely to see how the two leaders handle this turning point in the talks.

"I've been watching it, I've seen it, and I've talked to President Putin and President Zelensky about it. Something will happen, but they are not ready yet. But something will happen. We will get there," the US president said, without elaborating.

Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Russian strikes on Ukraine, but added that he would continue to push for a peace deal.

"I think we'll get it right," he said.

"Honestly, I thought the Russian attack would be the easiest one I've stopped, but it seems to be something a little more complicated than some of the others," the US president continued.

On August 22, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for "any meetings with leaders," but the occupiers are doing everything to prevent the summit with Putin from taking place.

On August 30, the US President said that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would take place, but with his participation in the trilateral format.

September 2 Erdoğan, after meeting with the Russian dictator and talking to the Ukrainian president, said that the parties "are not yet ready" for a meeting at the level of leaders.