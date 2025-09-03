At least seven countries are ready to host a meeting between Zelensky and Putin – Sibiga
At least seven countries are ready to host a meeting between the presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About reported minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.
According to the minister, these countries include Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkey, and three Persian Gulf states.
He noted that such proposals are serious, and Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin at any time.
"However, Putin continues to manipulate everyone by making obviously unacceptable proposals. Only increased pressure can force Russia to finally take the peace process seriously," Sibiga emphasized.
on September 3, during a visit to China, Putin again dodged a possible meeting with Zelenskyy, by "inviting" him to Moscow.
Reacting to Putin's latest words, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, said that "it makes no difference" what the dictator said, as he "constantly embodies the information and cognitive operations conducted by Russia with his mouth."
- on August 20, President Zelensky said that his possible meeting with Putin should be in a neutral country in Europenoting that Ukraine agrees to hold the summit in Austria or Switzerland.
- on August 22, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for "any meetings with the leaders" but the occupiers are doing everything to prevent the summit with Putin from taking place.
- on August 30, US President Trump said that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin would take place, but with its participation in a trilateral format.
- on September 2, Erdogan, after meeting with the Russian dictator and talking to the Ukrainian president, said that the parties "not ready yet" to a meeting at the leadership level.
