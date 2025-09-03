Putin dodges a meeting and "invites" Zelenskyy to Moscow. Kyiv advises not to look for sense in this

The head of the Center at the National Security and Defense Council said that "one should not look for rationality and logic" in the words of the dictator

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his visit to China again avoided a possible meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "inviting" him to Moscow. He made these statements during a press conference in China, broadcasted by Russian propaganda.

Putin said that he allegedly "generally did not rule out the possibility" of a meeting with Zelenskyy, but at the same time began to explain why it supposedly make no sense.

In particular, the dictator again repeated the propaganda cliché about alleged "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian president.

Later, he said that he would not refuse to meet with Zelenskyy if it was "well prepared and lead to some positive possible results."

"By the way, Donald [Trump] asked me if it was possible to hold such a meeting. I said: "Yes, it is possible." Well, in the end, if Zelenskyy is ready, let him come to Moscow, such a meeting will take place," the dictator said.

Reacting to Putin's latest words, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, said that "it makes no difference" what the dictator said, as he "constantly embodies the information and cognitive operations conducted by Russia with his mouth."

"Do not look for rationality and logic there," the official wrote.

Earlier, Zelenskyy emphasized that the meetings in Moscow can't be.