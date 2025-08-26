trump: Zelensky's "illegitimacy" is nonsense, and an economic war may begin against Russia

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/AARON SCHWARTZ)

US President Donald Trump commented on the Russian side's statements about the alleged "illegitimacy" of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. during a cabinet meeting on August 26. He called them nonsense.

The journalist reminded the US president that recently Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NBC News that a peace agreement would be signed only with a legitimate representative of Ukraine. According to him, Zelenskyy is considered by the Kremlin to be the "de facto" head of Ukraine.

"It doesn't matter what they say. It's all nonsense. Everyone is just playing to the public," said the US President.

After Lavrov's remarks, Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga said that this is an absurd statement, coming from a man who has held his post for 21 years in a country where the same president has been in power for 25 years. According to the minister, Lavrov "has no legitimacy to talk about legitimacy.".

The US President also promised to launch an "economic war" against Russia if it avoids negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

"I think that in many aspects Putin is ready, but it happens that he is ready and Zelenskyy is not. It looks something like this: 'Who is ready to sit down at the table today? I need to bring both of them together at the same time, and I want this to end... It will not be a world war, but it will be a very difficult economic war, especially for Russia. And I don't want that," Trump emphasized .