Trump on negotiations: In two weeks there will be massive sanctions, tariffs against Russia or I will do nothing
President of the United States Donald Trump said that in two weeks he could impose economic restrictions on Russia or do "nothing". The US President said this during a communication with the press in the Oval Office.
"I think that [in two weeks] I will know the position of Russia and, frankly, Ukraine. It takes two to do this. So, then [in two weeks] I will make a decision on our further actions. And it will be a very important decision. Namely, whether it will be massive sanctions, massive tariffs, or both. Or we will do nothing and say: "This is your [Russia's and Ukraine's] fight," Trump said.
He reiterated that under his watch, Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine would not have started.
The journalist clarified whether there is a real possibility that the US president will do nothing if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not sit down at the negotiating table for a ceasefire.
"I will see whose fault it will be. If there are reasons [why Putin won't do it], I will understand it. I know exactly what I'm doing. We will see if they [the Russian dictator and president Volodymyr Zelenskyy] meeting. It will be interesting to see. And if they don't [we will see] why they didn't hold the meeting. Because I told them to hold a meeting. But in two weeks I will know what to do. [I have some pretty good ideas," said the head of the US.
- During the same speech, he said that he told Putin that he was unhappy with Russian strike on the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia. Trump also boasted about photo with Putin in Alaska.
- Earlier, the US president said that he would prefer to avoid a trilateral meeting with the leader of Ukraine and the dictator of Russia, because they "don't get along with each other".
- Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that the Russians are doing everything to prevent his meetings with Putin did not take place.
