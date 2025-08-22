Trump on negotiations: In two weeks there will be massive sanctions, tariffs against Russia or I will do nothing

The US president said he wants to "see whose fault it will be" if Putin does not come to the negotiating table

Donald Trump (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that in two weeks he could impose economic restrictions on Russia or do "nothing". The US President said this during a communication with the press in the Oval Office.

"I think that [in two weeks] I will know the position of Russia and, frankly, Ukraine. It takes two to do this. So, then [in two weeks] I will make a decision on our further actions. And it will be a very important decision. Namely, whether it will be massive sanctions, massive tariffs, or both. Or we will do nothing and say: "This is your [Russia's and Ukraine's] fight," Trump said.

He reiterated that under his watch, Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine would not have started.

The journalist clarified whether there is a real possibility that the US president will do nothing if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not sit down at the negotiating table for a ceasefire.

"I will see whose fault it will be. If there are reasons [why Putin won't do it], I will understand it. I know exactly what I'm doing. We will see if they [the Russian dictator and president Volodymyr Zelenskyy] meeting. It will be interesting to see. And if they don't [we will see] why they didn't hold the meeting. Because I told them to hold a meeting. But in two weeks I will know what to do. [I have some pretty good ideas," said the head of the US.