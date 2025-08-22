Trump says he expressed to Putin dissatisfaction with Russian strike on the American plant in Mukachevo
President of the United States Donald Trump said he had informed the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he was unhappy with the Russian attack on the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region of Ukraine. The head of the state said this during a communication with the press in the Oval Office.
The journalist asked him if he had spoken to Putin about the Russian attack on this company.
"I told him I'm not happy with it, and I'm not happy with anything that has to do with this war," Trump replied.
He's again repeated that "we'll see what happens" in the peace settlement in the next two weeks.
"I think we're going to find out over the next two weeks which way this is going to go. And I better be very pleased with it," the US president emphasized.
UPDATE. At the same event, Trump stated that in two weeks he could impose economic restrictions on Russia, or do "nothing."
- On the night of August 21, Russia launched one of its most massive attacks on Ukraine, launching 40 missiles and 574 drones.
- The attack included the American Flex enterprise in Mukachevo, which produces electronics. Twenty-six people were injured in the city. In Lviv the Russian attack left one dead and three wounded. The attack also hit the Zaporizhzhia.
- As of the morning of August 22, rescuers continued to extinguish the fire at the Flex plant in Mukachevo.
