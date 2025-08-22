Trump says he expressed to Putin dissatisfaction with Russian strike on the American plant in Mukachevo

The US president said he was "not happy with anything that has to do with this war"

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he had informed the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he was unhappy with the Russian attack on the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region of Ukraine. The head of the state said this during a communication with the press in the Oval Office.

The journalist asked him if he had spoken to Putin about the Russian attack on this company.

"I told him I'm not happy with it, and I'm not happy with anything that has to do with this war," Trump replied.

He's again repeated that "we'll see what happens" in the peace settlement in the next two weeks.

"I think we're going to find out over the next two weeks which way this is going to go. And I better be very pleased with it," the US president emphasized.

UPDATE. At the same event, Trump stated that in two weeks he could impose economic restrictions on Russia, or do "nothing."

Read also Trump forgives Putin for much more than the bombing of an American factory